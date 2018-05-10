  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
EDUCATION

Granville County Public Schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Granville County Public Schools will be closed to students on May 16 due to a high number of leave requests.

The Granville County Board of Education unanimously approved a recommendation to cancel classes for all traditional calendar students that day and designate it as an Optional Teacher Workday for staff.

This is following suit of several other districts in the region, including Wayne, Cumberland, Wake, Durham and Chapel Hill- Carrboro.

The closures are a result of a planned teacher's rally. Thousands of teachers are expected to rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

Roughly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work on May 16 and instead are traveling to Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.
