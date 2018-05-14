BARBARA BUSH

Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen

EMBED </>More Videos

The library named for former first lady Barbara Bush will reopen in May after sustaining major damage during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas --
The persistence and passion of Mrs. Bush can be seen at the Harris County Library that bears her name.

Harris County Public Library Director Edward Melton said, "It's not only the children she's impacted in terms of thousands of children, but families impacted by her works in terms of literacy."

A month ago, the first shipment of new books on the road to recovery from Harvey arrived at the Barbara Bush Branch Library at Cypress Creek in Harris County. The first floor of the library was destroyed by flooding, and the entire collection of children's books was destroyed. The building is reopening today.

Mrs. Bush is passionate in her belief that many of our nation's problems could be solved if every man, woman and child could read and write. She has a very special place on a wall mural overlooking the children's books.

"Literacy starts at a very young age. With the work and dedication she has in terms of supporting youth literacy, it really has impacted lives into Harris County. Thousands," Melton said.

Pictures of the library archives show her visits through the years. You can see reading, and children bring a glimmer to her eye, and a joy to her heart.

"Her legacy will go on for decades and decades. As long as people can read or have challenges in terms of reading, her work will still be needed," Melton said.

A quote from her on the library wall reads, "Libraries are more than a home for books. Libraries are information centers that allow us to learn more about ourselves and the world in which we live."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlibrariesbarbara bushreadingHoustonHarris CountySpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
More barbara bush
EDUCATION
LIST: NC school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16
Cumberland County teachers gear up for Wednesday's rally
What to expect: May 16 teachers rally in Raleigh
May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care
More Education
Top Stories
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
Fuquay-Varina police investigate homicide, suspect in custody
Father, son charged in fatal Henderson shooting
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
All five children who were in NC apartment that caught fire have died
Knife attack leaves trail of blood on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Budget airline Spirit says it's going all in on WiFi
Show More
Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forces new evacuations
Gaza officials: Israeli fire kills 37 at border
Raleigh native Webb Simpson cruises to victory at The Players Championship
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
More News