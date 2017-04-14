EDUCATION

Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba

EMBED </>More News Videos

The talented teens from Durham's Hillside High School returned from Cuba on Friday.

By
They arrived back at RDU with the swagger of national champions and quickly found themselves in the warm embrace of moms, dads, sisters and brothers who haven't seen their talented teens in nearly a week.

"Welcome back man! I love you," one father said. "So glad you were able to go over there, man."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Over there is Havana, Cuba. 1,000 miles from home in Durham, where these Hillside High schoolers spent six days on the island as a part of an international theater exchange program.

Hillside's theater program is 100-students strong, but these were the elite eight selected for the exchange. They're called One Voice Acting Troupe. Wendell Tabb is their instructor.



"It was absolutely amazing," Tabb said, describing the trip. "You hear so much about the Cuban experience and we got a chance to experience the true Cuban experience."

"So we took a lot of salsa classes, rhumba classes, a lot of mambo classes," senior Camryn Sherer said.

"We exchanged our culture and they exchanged their culture with us and it was amazing," said senior Jordan Jarmon. "(We) experienced a different lifestyle and in exchange, we got to clear up any confusion between the two countries, bridging the gap."

Once the group got over its initial amazement of the cars in Cuba stuck in the 1950s and other differences built in by a decades-long U.S. embargo, these "Hillsiders" say they were embraced.

They enjoyed their share of performances and got the chance to show off their own dancing, singing and acting chops as well. And, they quickly discovered they had a lot in common with their Cuban counterparts.

"It's nice to see that there's still some commonalities," Sherer said. "We laugh at the same things. It takes us just the same time to learn dance steps. It's still an eight-count when it's an eight-count."

The trip has been in the works for the last two years, since the Obama Administration began to normalize relations with Cuba. And with a successful trip in the books, there's already talk of a reciprocal visits from their new Cuban counterparts.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcubadurham county newsdurham public schoolstheaterteenagersstudentsgood newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
Study: Black teachers help black students improve
Happy 101st Birthday, Beverly Cleary!
With HB13 in limbo, teachers say art, PE, music at risk
More Education
Top Stories
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Charlotte boy gets stuck in rotating restaurant, dies
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Oklahoma 'witch' gets life term for terrorizing grandchild
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Show More
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge goes free
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
More News
Top Video
NC's biggest Easter egg hunt returns to Fayetteville
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
More Video