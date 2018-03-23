Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office has announced it will be providing teachers with a cell phone activated panic button for emergency situations.At the push of a button, teachers will be able to notify law enforcement and everyone else with the app about an emergency situation.The "Rave" application is the first part of a three-phase process to improve school safety. The plan also consists of installing infrared technology to detect any breaches on school grounds and improving schools security camera systems."I think there's some positive aspects to that in terms of the speed that it would occur, " said Hoke County teacher Angel Robles. "I think that's a very good idea. Something that I think might have to be visited is whether teachers are going to have their phones on them. I tend to have mine in my desk so we're probably going to need some other measures as well. But I think every little bit helps in that regard."The sheriff's office plans to donate $10,000 to the safety plan, and they're encouraging everyone in the community to buy in.