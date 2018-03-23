EDUCATION

Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe

EMBED </>More Videos

The plan involved arming teachers, but not with guns.

By
HOKE COUNTY, NC --
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office has announced it will be providing teachers with a cell phone activated panic button for emergency situations.

At the push of a button, teachers will be able to notify law enforcement and everyone else with the app about an emergency situation.

The "Rave" application is the first part of a three-phase process to improve school safety. The plan also consists of installing infrared technology to detect any breaches on school grounds and improving schools security camera systems.

"I think there's some positive aspects to that in terms of the speed that it would occur, " said Hoke County teacher Angel Robles. "I think that's a very good idea. Something that I think might have to be visited is whether teachers are going to have their phones on them. I tend to have mine in my desk so we're probably going to need some other measures as well. But I think every little bit helps in that regard."

The sheriff's office plans to donate $10,000 to the safety plan, and they're encouraging everyone in the community to buy in.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationHoke County Newsschool safetyHoke County
EDUCATION
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Nothing found after evacuation of NC State building
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
More Education
Top Stories
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Will we see snow twice in one week?
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
13 states from Dakotas to North Carolina on alert for heavy snow
Show More
Committee meets in Fayetteville to discuss improved care for veterans
ACC rivals Duke and Syracuse meet in Sweet 16
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Top tech under $200
No students injured in Garner High School bus crash
More News
Top Video
Will we see snow twice in one week?
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Committee meets in Fayetteville to discuss improved care for veterans
Maryland school shooting victim dies after being taken off life support
More Video