Holly Springs teacher, wrestling coach passes away after lengthy battle with cancer

The Holly Springs community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach.

Nick Nosbisch -- or as the students call him, Coach Noz -- passed away this week after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Nosbisch was a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Holly Springs High School.

Holly Springs teacher and wrestling coach Nick Nosbisch.



He was diagnosed with Stage 4 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma last year.

In an email to parents on Friday, Principal Brian Pittman shared some notes from students about how Coach Noz impacted their lives:
"His impact on my life has been exponentially larger than anyone else. It isn't wrestling, he has taught me about life."
"He showed personal interest in more than just me as a student or athlete. He cared about me as a person not just my success on a test or on a mat."
"He taught me how to be determined and follow through in life. Once you start you never give up!"
"Coach Noz has made me realize that life is special and that you should take every day seriously and just have fun."



Funeral arrangements will be available in the Holly Springs High School front office when they are known.
