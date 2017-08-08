BACK TO SCHOOL

How to donate to governor's school supply drive

How to donate to governor's school supply drive (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper kicked off his school supply drive at Pearsontown Elementary School in Durham Tuesday morning.

He's asking North Carolinians to help teachers and students by donating supplies that will be distributed to schools across the state.

The governor said they're especially in need of spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, dry erase markers, paper, tissues, and sanitizing wipes.

The supplies will be accepted any State Employee Credit Union branch, as well as state and government offices from August 14 until September 8th.

"Teachers should not have to dig into their own pockets to pay for paper and pencils and pens and tissues for their classroom," Cooper said. "This is a show of respect for people that we know what you're doing. We want to help you out."

The governor blamed lawmakers for not adopting a state budget that was more friendly for teachers.

"Far too often, teachers are having to dip into own pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies, supplies that their students need to learn and supplies that the state currently is not providing for them," he said.
