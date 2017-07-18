A busy agenda is planned for the Wake County School Board meeting Tuesday.The school board intends to make the final decision on plans to demolish and replace North Ridge Elementary School.The new building will be an all in one two-story building with classroom upgrades and parking improvements.The school will cost the district more than $39 million.In the meantime, the board continues to consider next year's budget.Staff is slated to provide an assessment of the final state budget on the board's proposed 2017-18 operating budget.Officials are also expected to present a new methodology and approach for calculating and reporting schools' capacities.School crowding will now be based on "School Capacity" and "School Capacity with Trailers". The 2002 Policy 7245 would no longer be applicable.