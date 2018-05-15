I-TEAM

I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay

I-Team fact checks NCGOP teacher pay statements.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Republican lawmakers are appealing to the thousands of teachers planning to march in Raleigh.

Now the I-Team is fact-checking the GOP's claims on education spending.

GOP leaders prepare to show teachers the 'facts' at Wednesday rally
Republicans are coming out strong ahead of the teacher rally saying they are trying to do right by teachers.


Police at the General Assembly are expecting a capacity crowd and thousands outside as the legislature is back in session.



The I-Team is highlighting new information about teacher demographics and why the state's average salary needs a closer look

Breakdown of the teacher rally on May 16th

