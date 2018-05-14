I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?

A teacher with five years of experience will earn $9,200 more in 2018-19 than the same teacher in 2013-14, from $30,800 to $40,000, a 29.9% increase.

A teacher with twelve years of experience will earn $15,330 more in 2018-19 than that teacher did in 2013-14, from $31,670 to $47,000, a 48 percent increase.

A teacher with sixteen years of experience will earn $11,840 more in 2018-19 than the same teacher did in 2013-14, from $38,160 to $50,000, a 31 percent increase.

A teacher with twenty-five years of experience will earn $9,040 more in 2018-19 than they did in 2013-14, from $42,260 to $51,300, a 21.4 percent increase

Teacher pay in North Carolina is based on a schedule, but several factors such as experience and even location can mean the difference of several thousand dollars.Ths ABC11 I-Team reviewed the pay schedules for several districts in North Carolina, including Wake County Public School System. WCPSS district records count 10,424 teachers in this 2017-2018 school year, and, and almost half of those (3,220) are making more than $60,000.The data also shows that 30.8 percent (3,780 teachers) make less than $50,000 per year.Still, Wake County may be the exception and not the rule, as WCPSS provides a much greater supplement to the annual salary than other school districts.In North Carolina, the General Assembly sets a base pay scale in its biennial budget. For instance, a teacher with five years experience and a bachelor's degree earns a base salary of $38,300, while a teacher with 15 years experience with the same and a bachelor's degree earns a base salary of $45,550. That same teacher in Wake County with those credentials will earn an additional supplement of at least 17.25 percent, or $6,702.50 and $8,312.90 respectively. (There is more money kicked in for higher degrees and certifications).In Durham County, however,($6,719)., which means that teacher with five years experience earns a supplemental salary of $2,618.According to Republican leaders in the General Assembly, the pay scale has increased significantly in the past five years:Those numbers, however, still rank among the 15 lowest average teacher salaries among all 50 states.