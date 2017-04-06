EDUCATION

Durham's Kestrel Heights charter school loses appeal of high school closure

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Board of Education has declined the appeal of Durham's Kestrel Heights charter high school.

Last month, the state board voted to turn Kestrel Heights into a K-8 school after learning about problems over an eight-year period in which students were given diplomas despite not completing required classes.

The class of 2017 will the last to graduate and more than 280 students will have to find a new school.

PREVIOUS STORY: State board recommends Durham's Kestrel Heights close high school - become K-8

The state says that during an eight-year span, 160 graduates received a diploma they did not earn. Those students skipped mandated classes, such as English and math.

A new principal discovered the problem last July and self-reported the issues.

