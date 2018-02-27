EDUCATION

Letter claims 17 UNC professors to remove Silent Sam statue by Thursday

The authors of the letter warn that they will remove the statue by midnight on Thursday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
ABC11 has obtained a letter claiming to be from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill senior faculty who have threatened to take down the Silent Sam confederate monument on campus by Thursday, March 1.

Inside the letter the faculty said the university "failed to fulfill its policies of non-discrimination and pastoral care of students" by not removing the monument. The professors said that UNC's inaction has put students safety at risk.

ABC11 reached out to UNC spokeswoman Joanne Peters about the letter. Peters said the university cannot confirm whether it is authentic or not.

In a previous statement, UNC's Chancellor said "We are always concerned about safety on the campus and if we had the ability to immediately move the statue in the interest of public safety, we would. However, while we will continue to explore all options, the university currently does not have that unilateral authority or legal ability to do so."



The authors of the letter did not state their identities but warn they will remove the statue by midnight on Thursday.

The letter stated "All the preparations have been made to minimize disruption and personal injury."

The alleged professors also claimed they will take Silent Sam to a "safe place" to be curated for an exhibit.
