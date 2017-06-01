EDUCATION

Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote

EMBED </>More Videos

Panther Creek High School's principal apologizes for quote printed in this year's yearbook

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake County high school principal is apologizing for an offensive quote that ended up in the school's yearbook.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Under the photo of a senior at Panther Creek High School is the phrase he apparently submitted for publication.

It says, "I don't know what's worse, candy corn or women's rights."

Camille Hedrick, principal of Panther Creek, tweeted an apology with a promise to review the yearbook's editorial process.

Related Topics:
educationyearbookwake county schoolsApexHolly SpringsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Students upset by anti-LGBT flier at Mebane high school
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
Durham Head Start receives $4M grant expansion
More Education
Top Stories
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
EpiPen maker overcharged government for $1B, says watchdog
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
Nightclub massacre bodycam video documents officer response
Show More
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Sunny skies, high temps pushing up UV index today
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
Work at site of downtown Raleigh fire at standstill
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
More News
Top Video
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
More Video