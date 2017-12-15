Major water leak in Edgecombe County still a mystery

.@EdgecombeCounty may see flooding, but the Town of Tarboro now has a water supply problem - three of the six water storage tanks are empty! 11K residents under boil order. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/E3QnYZjM4x — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) December 15, 2017

We followed Tarboro & @NCRuralWater crews as they searched hydrants, creeks and riverbeds for any signs of system leak. On @ABC11_WTVD, why crews rely on their ears more than their eyes... pic.twitter.com/3HKnHQmQC8 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) December 15, 2017

Tarboro officials reporting a major leak somewhere in 130 mile water system, draining the existing supply. Tar River is full, but pipes can’t deliver water to customers. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/kouzBjIKhY — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) December 15, 2017

Five schools in Edgecombe County were closed Friday due to a "major leak" in the Town of Tarboro's water system.The town reports that they noticed the leak Wednesday night when the gauges indicated low pressure.As of Friday evening, the leak had not been located. There are six water towers in the town and at this point, three of them are empty.Officials say periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.The Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.The advisory remains in effect until further notice, according to officials with the Town of Tarboro Water System.