Major water leak in Edgecombe County still a mystery

Major water leak still a mystery in Edgecombe County (WTVD)

Jonah Kaplan
EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Five schools in Edgecombe County were closed Friday due to a "major leak" in the Town of Tarboro's water system.

The town reports that they noticed the leak Wednesday night when the gauges indicated low pressure.


As of Friday evening, the leak had not been located. There are six water towers in the town and at this point, three of them are empty.


Officials say periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.


The Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Read more about the boil water advisory here:

The advisory remains in effect until further notice, according to officials with the Town of Tarboro Water System.
