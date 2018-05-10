EDUCATION

More North Carolina schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally

(Shutterstock)

By
More school districts in our area have canceled classes May 16 for the teacher rally in downtown Raleigh. Granville, Wayne and Cumberland counties announced their decisions Thursday.

"We know it was a decision that didn't come lightly," said Tamika Walker Kelly, who is a music teacher at Morganton Elementary. "We are the fifth-largest school district in the state. We want to be able to say our students are important in this matter as we fight for public education."

Walker Kelly is the Vice President of the Cumberland County Association of Educators. She told ABC11 that more than 400 teachers requested the day off. With mounting pressure, the school district buckled, just like other districts in the area.

Wayne, Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro districts previously announced they would be closed.

"It's very difficult for us to convene when our General Assembly is convening. That's what's going to happen finally," said Heather Kaiser, another teacher working for Cumberland County Schools.

Kaiser noted that teachers often wear many hats that they don't get paid for. She said taking this crusade of courage to the Capital is long overdue.

"We're in this together and it's to the benefit of our state and nation," said Kaiser. "We are there speaking up for the benefit of our children."
