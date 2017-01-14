Morrisville Elementary students sacrificed part of their play time on Saturday to make up for school days missed because of the winter weather.Parents who dropped them off around 8:40 a.m. were happy to see school leaders busy outside the building."Getting staff out here to help, assist," said principal Mike Matthews. "Usually our car pool line's a little longer on a Saturday than a normal day. Other than that, everything's the same!"Kristin Garner is one of the mothers who applauds the Saturday school opportunity."This weekend's a unique weekend 'cause we have Monday off, because of Martin Luther King Day," Garner said. "So they didn't think...again, that added to the fact that today wasn't that big a deal for them."While that may be true for most, some students still noticed the difference."I'd rather be in bed," said Sydney Nance. "But I do enjoy it a lot!"A visitor would notice a bit of a breeze and brisk temperatures on campus, but no obvious reminders of the snow and ice that gave families cabin fever for several days."We were good to go! And as parents, we get to do a few things without kids for a few hours," said Garner.No breakfasts or lunch was served, but classes were dismissed at 12:45 p.m."I mean, it could be worse," said Sydney Nance. "So I don't really mind!"The principal appreciates the positive attitudes of parents and students on their make-up day."From the past experiences we've had, they've truly enjoyed Saturday school and events we have planned for them," Matthews said.