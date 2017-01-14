EDUCATION

Morrisville students enjoy school on Saturday after storm

Students at Morrisville Elementary School (ABC11 Photographer/Dearon Smith)

By
MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Morrisville Elementary students sacrificed part of their play time on Saturday to make up for school days missed because of the winter weather.

Parents who dropped them off around 8:40 a.m. were happy to see school leaders busy outside the building.

"Getting staff out here to help, assist," said principal Mike Matthews. "Usually our car pool line's a little longer on a Saturday than a normal day. Other than that, everything's the same!"

Kristin Garner is one of the mothers who applauds the Saturday school opportunity.

"This weekend's a unique weekend 'cause we have Monday off, because of Martin Luther King Day," Garner said. "So they didn't think...again, that added to the fact that today wasn't that big a deal for them."

While that may be true for most, some students still noticed the difference.

"I'd rather be in bed," said Sydney Nance. "But I do enjoy it a lot!"

A visitor would notice a bit of a breeze and brisk temperatures on campus, but no obvious reminders of the snow and ice that gave families cabin fever for several days.

"We were good to go! And as parents, we get to do a few things without kids for a few hours," said Garner.

No breakfasts or lunch was served, but classes were dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

"I mean, it could be worse," said Sydney Nance. "So I don't really mind!"

The principal appreciates the positive attitudes of parents and students on their make-up day.

"From the past experiences we've had, they've truly enjoyed Saturday school and events we have planned for them," Matthews said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolsnowstormschool closingsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Expanding Wake Tech food pantry needs donations
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Ideas to do with your kids when school is closed
Record pay gap between college grads and everyone else
More Education
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Man planned machete attack on girl for weeks
Multiple arrests made in Wilson man's murder
No. 14 Louisville tops No. 7 Duke 78-69
Marine colonel accused of sex abuse placed in confinement
1 killed in Fayetteville crash
NC woman strikes it rich in lottery for 2nd time
Firefighters battle massive Kannapolis church fire
Show More
A young ex-president, Obama poised for a busy retirement
Scientists to discuss Lejeune's contaminated tap water
NC GOP, Cooper, set up for Medicaid expansion battle
Arrest made in July murder of Seymour Johnson airman
Family begs company to stop using dead mother's picture
More News
Photos
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
More Photos