EDUCATION

Ms. Kirtina Jones named Durham County Teacher of the Year

EMBED </>More Videos

Ms. Kirtina Jones named Durham County Teacher of the Year (WTVD)

One day ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Durham County named the teacher of the year.

Ms. Kirtina Jones is a 14-year veteran teacher. She spent a few years teaching first graders. Now, she teaches second.

On Monday, Ms. Jones was greeted with a surprise -- a bright bouquet of flowers. It's in this format she learns of her newest accomplishment -- Durham County Teacher of the Year.

"I'm very surprised! On my gosh! I'm extremely surprised," Jones said. "This is an awesome surprise, I am blessed!"

Carolyn Paugh is the principal at R.N. Harris Integrated Art/Core Knowledge Magnet school. She says it's Ms. Jones's love for her students and dedication that makes her worthy of the award.

"No matter where these children come from, no matter what kind of obstacles they present, she is right there 180 percent with them," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschooldurham public schoolsteacherteacherseducationDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Wake County schools to remain open, despite push for walkout on May 16
NC teen accepted to 113 universities and colleges
More education
EDUCATION
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
More Education
Top Stories
$5 billion, 8 million square feet: What Amazon HQ looks like inside
Video captures brazen smash & grab at Cary mall jewelry store
WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Kilauea volcano claims more than two dozen homes in Hawaii
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Police take 15-year-old into custody in deadly shooting in Sanford
Show More
Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Search for killer of Temple University student
Durham Police ID man killed in Sunday shooting
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
More News