School bus driver fired after driving through flooded road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A school bus driver in Brunswick County has been fired after allegedly driving through a flooded road Tuesday morning.

WWAY reports that the Brunswick County School Board fired the driver when a man out checking road conditions and water levels on Highway 133 reported the bus pulling up to the barricades and the driver moving the barricade off the road.

The man said the female driver then drove through the barricade and left the barricade on the side of the road.

He also said he recorded video of the bus as it drove by, because it was a situation he said he never wanted to see happen again and thought about his children and grandchildren.

Brunswick County Schools spokesperson called "the driver's actions are inexcusable" and said that officials concluded the driver did not follow standard protocol.
According to the Wilmington TV station, the board approved a recommendation to dismiss the driver, 49-year-old Marsha Bellamy McMillian, who had worked for the school district since 2007 as a bus driver and custodian. The district said McMillian was a driving a bus to South Brunswick High School.

Brunswick County is south of the Wilmington area, along the coast, and about 160 miles southeast of Raleigh.

