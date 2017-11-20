Schools districts throughout North Carolina are being told to go back and inspect some of their buses after two caught fire in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.The Department of Public Instruction sent out a memo Friday, which says in part: "This event provides a good opportunity to remind our maintenance staff of several key inspection items that must be taken seriously to eliminate potential causes of fire for these types of buses."The incidents involve a certain bus make and model.A DPI spokesperson says there could be a defect in the engine wiring.Wake County has 124 of the buses in it's fleet. Cumberland has 90, Durham 48, and Orange 31.ABC11 has reached out to the Wake County Public Schools. We were told Monday afternoon nobody was available to speak about the directive or inspections.Several moms we spoke with said they are thankful no children were hurt in the Charlotte incidents. 12 kids were on board one of the buses."I can't imagine being those parents. I just can't even fathom," said Cary resident Jaye Carroll."That's really scary," said Harnett County parent Brittany Caburn. "It would make me want to drive my kids to school and not put them on the bus."DPI says all school districts are required to do bus inspections every 30 days.The buses are manufactured by Thomas Built Buses and the company sent this statement:"Thomas Built Buses' first and foremost priority is the safety of our passengers. Thomas Built Bus has just received notice of these fires and we are still gathering information to determine root cause. At this time we do not have sufficient details to comment."----------------------------------------------------------------------