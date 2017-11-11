EDUCATION

North Carolina online university offers scholarships for veterans

Natalia Adkins
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
In honor of Veterans Day, a university in North Carolina announced it's offering scholarships to veterans looking to earn a bachelors degree in IT, business, K-12 education, and health professions.

WGU North Carolina, the state's newest online university, created through a partnership with the nonprofit, Western Governors University.

The WGU Salute to Veterans Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student and is not just being offered to veterans, but to active-duty military, reservists, and military family members as well.

The scholarship helped one military veteran finish her degree while she was serving in Iraq. Jennifer Eckard said that she was able to complete about 90% of her degree while she was deployed.



At least $50,000 in scholarships will be awarded to new WGU North Carolina students in the state.

Applications are now being accepted through January 31, 2018.

For more information on the scholarship, including the requirements and the application form visit WGU North Carolina's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationveteranveterans dayscholarshipnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
River Bend Middle students send supplies to Puerto Rico
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
Wake County parents still upset by school reassignment changes
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
More Education
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' disease cases
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having WMD
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Director Brett Ratner accused of making homophobic comments
Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Show More
Melania Trump visits military families in Alaska
Wrong-way driver dies in Cumberland County crash
I-Team: Scammer booked unauthorized events at Raleigh venue
Durham man upset after finding racist slur written on his car
Apple working on fix for iPhone X screen freezing bug
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos