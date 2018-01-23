EDUCATION

NC parents, students join national school choice rally in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents and students from half a dozen charter schools across the state took part in National School Choice Week with a rally in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Parents and students from half a dozen charter schools across the state took part in National School Choice Week with a rally in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The event, organized by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, was slated to take place at the State Capitol but moved inside the NC Museum of History because of inclement weather.



More than 100 people turned out to show their support for families' ability to have options when it comes to educating their children, including charter and private school options.

"Bottom line, what is best for students is the opportunity for parents to choose the best educational option for their children," said Rhona Dillingham, executive director of the NC Association for Public Charter Schools. "And we're celebrating today not just the option for charter schools, but we're celebrating district public schools, home schooling, virtual schools, private schools," she said.

The annual event comes as tensions are high in North Carolina over how the state funds traditional public schools.

Mark Jewell, president of the NC Association of Educators, said with North Carolina sitting at 43rd in the nation for funding of public schools, the General Assembly should move away from putting money into voucher programs that support parents pulling their children out of public schools.

Instead, Jewell is urging lawmakers to put those resources into classrooms and teacher salaries to plug the teacher shortage.

Instead of pulling students out of the public school classrooms, Jewell hopes to see parents committing to make them stronger.

"We urge our parents to get out there, roll your sleeves up and make that school better in your community right now," he said. "Be a voice and the best advocate for your child, call your legislator and your school officials and urge them that they need to fund the resources."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcharter schooleducationwake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Project Enable helps HBCU students train for medical careers
Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at Duke commencement
Wake County Board of Education names interim superintendent
Wake County high school student claims racial bullying
More Education
Top Stories
Beloved Fort Bragg soldier loses battle with cancer
Raleigh Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision with car
Will Wake County man be first in decade to get death penalty?
MPR: Sex allegations against Keillor far beyond single touch
Raleigh pharmacy offers free flu shots after Cary girl's death
Late father's four wheeler stolen from grieving Wake Forest family
Police: 2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting
Graham Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery
Show More
Volunteer fire departments face closure without more funding
Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home
Man wearing NE Patriots hat robs credit union with scissors
Wake teacher suspended, accused of assaulting son at basketball game
Durham woman struck, killed while crossing street with fiancé
More News
Top Video
Beloved Fort Bragg soldier loses battle with cancer
Raleigh pharmacy offers free flu shots after Cary girl's death
Raleigh Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision with car
Will Wake County man be first in decade to get death penalty?
More Video