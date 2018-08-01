North Carolina school districts are suing state officials to collect hundreds of millions of dollars owed to schools across the state.The state constitution states that public schools have the right to money collected by counties from different fines like running a red light or polluting.In 1997, the state required that money be used exclusively for technology in schools.However, in 1998, schools filed a lawsuit when they did not receive any of that money.Then in 2008, the state Supreme Court determined the legislature owed the schools nearly $750 million but said it did not have the authority to make the legislature pay up.The North Carolina School Boards Association will explain their newly filed complaint at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.