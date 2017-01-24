There was plenty of pride voiced at North Carolina Central University Tuesday as students spoke up about the search for a successor to Chancellor Debra Saunders-White.During the first of four forums in the chancellor search, they made statements about building bridges between Central and other universities.They also want to know how chancellor candidates will address concerns about safety on campus and in the surrounding community.One student said she hopes the next chancellor will continue the relationship established by the late chancellor with the Latin community on campus."Keep the work Debra Saunders did, and well done, because these past three years have been great for our community," Natalie Bravo said.Saunders-White died late last year after battling cancer.The person selected as her successor will be NCCU's 12th chancellor.School leaders say they hope to make a selection in time for the next academic year.