EDUCATION

North Carolina Central University searches for new chancellor
EMBED </>More News Videos

First of four forums in the search for a new chancellor at NCCU. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
There was plenty of pride voiced at North Carolina Central University Tuesday as students spoke up about the search for a successor to Chancellor Debra Saunders-White.

During the first of four forums in the chancellor search, they made statements about building bridges between Central and other universities.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They also want to know how chancellor candidates will address concerns about safety on campus and in the surrounding community.

One student said she hopes the next chancellor will continue the relationship established by the late chancellor with the Latin community on campus.

"Keep the work Debra Saunders did, and well done, because these past three years have been great for our community," Natalie Bravo said.

Saunders-White died late last year after battling cancer.

The person selected as her successor will be NCCU's 12th chancellor.

School leaders say they hope to make a selection in time for the next academic year.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnccuDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Funeral held for NCCU Chancellor
EDUCATION
UNC plan: Hold tuition, comb data for efficiency
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Clayton High School closed due to electrical issue
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
More Education
Top Stories
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
Man arrested, charged in rape case of 11-year-old girl
Woman, 2 Young Children Missing After Blind Date
What is Pres. Trump's 'Day of Patriotic Devotion?'
Law officers bust 3 in drug operation, seize meth
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
NC State stuns Duke for first win at Cameron since 1995
Show More
Trump asks James Comey to stay on as FBI director
Moore County child porn case leads to Canada rescue
Raleigh mom has warning about personal info online
911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
Minnesota governor faints during speech
More News
Top Video
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
NC State stuns Duke for first win at Cameron since 1995
Saturn's moon looks like 'Star Wars' Death Star
VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through flooded streets
More Video