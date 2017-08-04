New Duke president speaks to ABC11

He's only been in North Carolina a few weeks, but new Duke University President Vince Price has already incorporated "Duke blue" into his wardrobe.Price, the university's 10th President, wore a Duke tie as he spoke to ABC11 one-on-one Friday.The California native comes to Duke after serving as the provost at the University of Pennsylvania since 2009. He said there's one thing he's still getting used to."Adapting to the humidity.. one minor challenge," Price said. "But in truth, I feel I'm in a great position. This university, because of the hard work of Dick Broadhead and the leadership team that I've inherited, is doing very well."In fact, the University just completed a 7-year campaign, spearheaded by former President Richard Brodhead, raising more than $3.25 billion, a year ahead of schedule."Going forward, we'd like to address important needs in science and technology and increase our capacities in those areas," Price said. "We have wonderful facilities in the arts that will soon be completed and coming online. And we've built wonderful athletic facilities. There are few things, as a matter of fact, that haven't been touched by the campaign."President Price said he wants to strengthen Duke University's relationship with the surrounding community and intends to maintain Duke's status as a world-leading institution."We will have our challenges, no question, in the coming years, but few institutions are better positioned, I think, to address the kinds of challenges facing American higher education than Duke University."Price has already set goals."We'll be making investments in science and technology," Price said. "In my first year, my primary goal is just to learn as much as I can from faculty and staff and students about their ambitions for the University."Price earned a bachelor's degree in English from Santa Clara University and Master's and PhD communications degrees from Stanford University.He was the department chair in communications studies at the University of Michigan.Price said he is looking forward to interacting with students.