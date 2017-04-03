  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
EDUCATION

New US education chief DeVos visits Fort Bragg school

New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Fort Bragg and met with students, parents and educators.

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited a North Carolina military installation on Monday to highlight the importance of children within armed forces communities.

DeVos traveled to Fort Bragg to tour a primary school on the Army post, meeting students, parents and school leaders.


It was the first visit by President Donald Trump's choice to carry out federal education policy to a school operated by the Department of Defense's school system. The visit coincides with April being the "Month of the Military Child."

