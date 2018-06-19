PROM

NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship

(Duck Tape)

BRICK, N.J. --
A New Jersey teenager is a finalist for a $10,000 scholarship because of a prom tuxedo he constructed entirely from duct tape.

Nicholas Matawa says his prom tuxedo cost about $90 and was made from 29 rolls of red, white and blue duct tape - creating an American flag-themed tuxedo complete with duct tape top hat. NJ.com reports Matawa wore the tuxedo to his Brick Memorial High School prom last month.

Matawa said Friday he never thought he'd have receipts for that much duct tape. For his effort, he's now a finalist in a scholarship competition run by Duck Brand - which inspired Matawa to make the tuxedo.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App



Matawa will now send his tuxedo to Duck Brand headquarters in Ohio. A scholarship winner will be announced on July 9.

ONLINE: Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsstudentspromfashionBrick Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
More prom
EDUCATION
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
More Education
Top Stories
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Video of child climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
Sheriff: Deputy sexually assaulted child, threatened mom with deportation
Show More
US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot
Man working on Wake County home critical after wasp stings
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
More News