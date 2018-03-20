  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SCHOOL THREAT

'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect

Wake Forest officials are saying the threat was not credible but continue to look for a suspect.

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Wake Forest Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for Tuesday's bomb scare at Heritage Middle School

According to the Town of Wake Forest, school officials received a call at about 8:30 a.m. from someone making a threat against the school.

School officials immediately contacted law enforcement and security at Wake County Public Schools. Wake Forest Police, with assistance from the Wake County Sheriff's Office, began an investigation, while also providing additional security at Heritage Middle School, Elementary School and High School.

All three schools were placed in a community lockdown, which prevents anyone from entering the school.

Police said they found no credible evidence that an explosive device was already planted on the school campus.

The lockdown was lifted at Heritage High School about 3 p.m. and has since been lifted at the other two schools.

All students at all three schools safely left their respective campuses, officials said.

Explosive detection dogs are performing sweeps of Heritage Middle and Elementary schools.

On Wednesday, there will be a large police presence at all three schools. Extra patrols will also be assigned to the other schools in Wake Forest.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150. You may remain anonymous during your call.
