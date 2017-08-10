EDUCATION

Mobile classrooms? Classes on carts? No easy options in Wake County class-size reduction discussion

EMBED </>More Videos

No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks (WTVD)

By
All options were on the table but none of them were easy pills to swallow at Wednesday's meeting of Wake County school board members to discuss strategies to confront the state-mandated class-size reductions.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Board members spent hours discussing everything from mobile classrooms to forcing some teachers to give up their classrooms altogether and teach from a cart instead.

Under the new rules laid out by state lawmakers, elementary schools across the state must reduce their maximum class size in kindergarten through third grade from 24 down to 21 students.

District staff told board members the new rules will trigger a loss of 559 classrooms and 9,500 seats district-wide.

A special committee of Wake County school principals offered different solutions; including adding mobile classrooms - basically, trailers that could be hauled onto campuses. Another suggestion to free up space is to take classrooms away from art and music teachers - allowing them to travel from class to class on a cart with wheels.



Board member Bill Fletcher said there will be no one-size-fits-all strategy.

"I would think based on what we heard today, we would like to be able to have a firm answer by the first of the year as to the options, and that will vary by school," Fletcher said. "These are potentials, these are possibles; and the actual impact will vary by school based on what the conditions are in that location."

Another option is shared classrooms - two teachers instructing separate groups of students in one classroom.

None of the options are ideal. Board members know that.

They're hoping that state lawmakers from Wake County will accept their invitation to visit school sites. So they can see first-hand just how complicated this state mandate will be.

Join me on Facebook and follow me on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolswake county newsschoolRaleighApexWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Shaw University welcomes 'record setting' freshman class
How to donate to governor's school supply drive
8-year-old inspiring kids to focus on school by rapping
Ivy League schools brace for scrutiny of race in admissions
More Education
Top Stories
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Where and when to see the eclipse in North Carolina
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
500-pound butter cow unveiled at Illinois State Fair
North Korea details its threat to Guam, says 'only absolute force can work' on Trump
Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico
Show More
Cary police investigate after man shot
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
More News
Top Video
Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire
Cary police investigate after man shot
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
More Video