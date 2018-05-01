EDUCATION

North Carolina Community College System names new president

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) has named Peter Hans as their new president.

Hans, who has 20 years of experience in higher education policy and governance, was named president Tuesday morning.

The NCCCS helps oversee the state's 58 community colleges and nearly 700,000 students.

The position became vacant in July after James Williamson resigned after about a year on the job.

ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez is attending a news conference with Governor Roy Cooper, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, and State Board of Community Colleges Chair Scott Shook for more details.
