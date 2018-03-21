SCHOOL THREAT

Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school

Wake Forest officials are saying the threat was not credible but continue to look for a suspect.

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
The Wake Forest Police Department has determined that Tuesday's bomb threat against Heritage Middle School was made by an individual outside of the United States, who intended to call a different school in another state.

Wake Forest Police are working with law enforcement agencies to locate the person responsible for the threat.

According to the Town of Wake Forest, school officials received a call at about 8:30 a.m. from someone making a threat against the school.

School officials immediately contacted law enforcement and security at Wake County Public Schools. Wake Forest Police, with assistance from the Wake County Sheriff's Office, began an investigation, while also providing additional security at Heritage Middle School, Elementary School and High School.

All three schools were placed in a community lockdown, which prevents anyone from entering the school.

Police said they found no credible evidence that an explosive device was already planted on the school campus.

The lockdown was lifted at all three schools.

All students at all three schools safely left their respective campuses, officials said.

Explosive detection dogs are performing sweeps of Heritage Middle and Elementary schools.

On Wednesday, there was a large police presence at all three schools. Extra patrols will also be assigned to the other schools in Wake Forest.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150. You may remain anonymous during your call.

Previous story: 'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
