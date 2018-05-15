EDUCATION

On eve of huge teacher rally in Raleigh, many parents and kids pledge support

EMBED </>More Videos

Many parents and children pledge support for Wednesday's teachers rally. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Both the North Carolina House and Senate are set to gavel in at noon Wednesday for the start of the short session -- and they will be greeted by quite the welcome wagon: 15,000 teachers and at least some of the 1 million public school students who get the day off will be at the Raleigh rally as well.

That includes Michelle Craig and her 8-year-old son Jesse from Cary. They are old veterans of North Carolina's wars over education funding.

They've rallied at the legislature twice in the past to restore state dollars for art and music teachers. And they will be back downtown first thing Wednesday morning.



Jesse is a second-grader at Briar Cliff Elementary where his mom teaches kindergarten. Earlier this month he wrote and emailed a letter to Wake school board members -- pleading for them to close schools so he and his mother could rally with teachers.

"This year in second grade, they're teaching opinion writing -- so he said, 'I know how to write this,'" Michelle said.

EMBED More News Videos

Breakdown of the teacher rally on May 16th



The next day, Wake canceled classes, allowing the Craigs to be a part of the expected 15,000 others marching through Raleigh demanding better teacher pay and school resources.

"And it's emotional thinking that we're having tens of thousands of people to show up tomorrow," Michelle said. "And that many people care that much about my kid and everybody else's kid."

Meantime, more parents are showing their support. In Durham, five moms and 13 children gathered for a poster-making party.



Raelle River Daugird, a student at Creekside Elementary, drew her poster misspelling the word "senate" -- writing, "This is why we need teachers."

Back in Cary, the Craigs were gearing up for the latest battle.

Michelle lamented what she said she believes is a Republican-led legislature prioritizing charter school funding over traditional public schools.

We asked if they were growing tired of all the protesting.

"Yeah, we're still fighting for the same thing over and over again," she said. "So yeah, we're tired of it, but not tired enough to stop."

The state's top Republican, Sen. Phil Berger, pledged to listen to the teachers concerns as lawmakers would any constituent.

But Berger has also likened Wednesday's rally to a union strike, which he reminded everyone is illegal in North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstate politicsteachersprotestrallyraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
GOP leaders prepare to show teachers the 'facts' at Wednesday rally
May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care
LIST: NC school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16
I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay
More Education
Top Stories
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
Spring Lake residents hung out to dry over landowner's water bill woes
ROAD RAGE: 2 young Wake Co. women shot at on the way home from work
I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay
Fayetteville cuts power to mobile home residents over safety concerns
Chris Hohmann talks NC Hurricane Preparedness Week at the beach
Franklin County Sheriff's Office seizes two pit bulls from residence
GOP leaders prepare to show teachers the 'facts' at Wednesday rally
Show More
Husband of Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE, is released
Blind horse helps others to 'see:' Raleigh author's book tells inspiring story
Motorcycle, dump truck involved in Moore County crash
Duke's Coach K teases ABC11's Mark Armstrong about his Twitter habits
PGA golfer's wife accused of altercation after he misses cut
More News