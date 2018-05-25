EDUCATION

Philadelphia teen who was once homeless gets full ride to Harvard

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more one teen's journey to Harvard.

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia teen Richard Jenkins used to sleep in a homeless shelter and was nicknamed "Harvard" by bullies for being a bookworm. Now, he is going to the same Ivy League school on a full scholarship.

Jenkins attends Girard College, a boarding school in north Philadelphia, and is this year's valedictorian.

The 18-year-old found out the good news while in Paris on a school trip. He said Wednesday that he was so excited he threw his cellphone in the middle of a call.

Jenkins said he decided to focus on academics after lying to a friend about sleeping in a homeless shelter in the sixth grade.

"I was so embarrassed to say I lived in a shelter," he told WHYY. "But that's when I realized I've got to buckle in because I can't have my potential kids going through what I'm going through now."

Jenkins said he applied to Harvard after receiving a promotional email in his junior year. He said he was especially attracted to its program that pays tuition for students from households that earn less than $65,000 a year.

While Jenkins wasn't so sure, he said his mom always knew he was going to get into Harvard.

She confirmed that, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer "I was not surprised."

Jenkins said he plans on studying computer science in order to create a more intuitive virtual assistant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegehomelesscollege studentfeel goodu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NC parents upset after autistic girl left on school bus for hours
NCCU coach Moton reveals special impact of new WCPSS superintendent
Cathy Moore named new Wake County Schools superintendent
Seatbelts recommended on all new large school buses
More Education
Top Stories
Mom with baby robbed, carjacked in Apex Target parking lot
Harvey Weinstein surrenders in NYC on sex crime charges
Cheapest gas prices in the Triangle
Funeral on Friday for state trooper killed in chase, crash
California crematorium: You may have breathed in human remains
Civilian shoots, kills suspect who opened fire at Oklahoma City restaurant
County drops eviction bombshell on Spring Lake residents without water
Raleigh commutes 'complicated' by months-long Newton Road sinkhole closure
Show More
'It's about time': Trump pardons late black champ Jack Johnson
Teen charged in social media threat to blow up Alamance County school
Triangle owners of lost pets targeted in Bitcoin scam
Stop saying "let me know if I can help" and just take a friend's kids for the day
Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend
More News