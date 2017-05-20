EDUCATION

Oprah attends Elon University graduation to honor Leadership Academy student

Oprah attends Elon University graduation (Credit: Elon University)

ELON, North Carolina --
Oprah Winfrey is making good on her promise to be with students from her Leadership Academy for Girls as they graduate from college.

Winfrey had a front-row seat for Friday's baccalaureate ceremony at Elon University in North Carolina to see Nosipho Shangase, who was set to graduate on Saturday with a bachelor's degree in public health studies.


Shangase called Winfrey "a great mentor" and "a source of support, not just financially but also mentally and emotionally" during her time at Elon, a small, private college 62 miles west of Raleigh.

Winfrey said Shangese overcame "multiple adversities, pain and loss" and that getting her degree from Elon will be "a victory walk" across the stage.

Shangese will pursue a master's degree in epidemiology at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationoprah winfreygraduationstudentscelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Pastors urge Wake Schools to rethink Sunday graduations
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
Study: Reports of sex assaults on college campuses triple
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
More Education
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Trumps signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'
Boy hit by vehicle in Fayetteville has died, police say
First lady ignores Trump criticism and shuns headscarf
Man hurt during attempted robbery in Durham
Man charged for removing transgender woman's testicles
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Show More
Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia
FBI: 3 more gang members arrested; 7 still sought
Dalai-Lama to visit Raleigh, Mayor McFarlane says
Plane makes emergency landing at RDU; 3 taken to hospital
Man shot at Durham apartments
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos