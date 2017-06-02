EDUCATION

'Panniculitis' spells defeat for Cary student in National Bee

EMBED </>More Videos

Rohan Sachdev spells a word Thursday night during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md. (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By
An eighth-grader from Wake County is feeling the agony of defeat after going up against some of the top spellers in the country Thursday night.

Rohan Sachdev, 14, was one of 15 finalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sachdev had to be perfect in the preliminary rounds and he was; correctly spelling "trachelate," "incinerate," "purlieu," "debiteuse," "commis," and "yacata."

But, the pressure was on in the final round, and Sachdev was the first speller called up to spell.

The word he received was "panniculitis," an inflammation in the abdominal layer of fat.

Sachdev was close in his spelling, but missed the second "n."

The teenager lives in Cary and attends Carnage Magnet Middle School in southeast Raleigh.

Ananya Vinay, 12, a sixth-grader from Fresno, Calif., spelled "marocain" correctly to win the National Spelling Bee.

She took home the trophy and a $40,000 cash prize.

As for Sachdev, don't feel too bad for him - he also happens to be the No. 1-ranked tennis player in his age group in North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationscripps national spelling beespelling beewake county newswake county schoolsCaryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Students upset by anti-LGBT flier at Mebane high school
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
More Education
Top Stories
Construction giving Raleigh neighborhood bad vibrations
Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision
Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option
Judges uphold law diminishing governor's elections role
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
Goldsboro man charged in series of break-ins
Motorists had close calls with Millbrook Road collapse
Show More
At least 36 dead in Philippine resort attack, suspect has killed himself
Duke Energy unit seeks 15% rate hike on NC customers
3 face numerous drug charges after Hoke County traffic stop
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Man wanted in Durham home invasion turns himself in
More News
Top Video
Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision
WATCH: Cyclists, vehicle have close call in Orange County
Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
Man confesses to peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival
More Video