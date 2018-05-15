EDUCATION

Parents of Arizona teen furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'

EMBED </>More Videos

Arizona teen voted most likely to bomb U.S. (KTRK)

PEORIA, Arizona --
An Arizona teen's parents are furious their son was named "Most Likely to Bomb the U.S."

School officials said the eighth-grader wrote that comment about himself in the yearbook, but his parents said they can't believe the school still printed the comment.

"I looked down and read, most likely to bomb the U.S. and I just sat there for a second and thought, no way. This is not happening," Bree Brown told ABC15.

Bree's husband, Kian, said he thought it was a joke and didn't believe it.

Bree and Kian are wondering how something like this was actually published with no oversight from the school.

"It was missed," said Matthew Benson, a spokesman for the Sonoran Science Academy. "There's a faculty advisor in charge of the yearbook. They did not catch it."

School officials told ABC15 that they are investigating the incident and released the following the statement:

Statement from Principal Deb Hofmeier:

"On Friday night, I became aware of an inappropriate entry included with the 2017-18 yearbook in which a student self-designated they were 'Voted Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.' To be clear, there was no class vote. Each student self-selected a superlative for himself or herself. After speaking with the student and the student's parents, it is apparent the comment was a misguided attempt at humor. There was absolutely no malicious intent on the part of the student.

Regardless, our entire administrative team takes this seriously. The comment should have been caught and removed during the editing process before the yearbook was published. Our school is investigating how this incident occurred, and has already taken disciplinary action against the faculty adviser in charge of the yearbook. Going forward, we will be instituting a more stringent review process to ensure this cannot happen again.

In the meantime, we have reached out to each of our Sonoran Science Academy-Peoria families to express our deep regret regarding this incident. We are also collecting yearbooks from students who had already received them, and will have a new, edited batch printed and distributed at no additional charge to families. On behalf of Sonoran Science Academy-Peoria, I apologize for any inconvenience and for the larger situation, which does not accurately reflect our students, school mission or the values we share with our families and community."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationyearbookstudentsmuslimssocietyu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NCAE president responds to 'teacher union thugs' comment
LIST: NC school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead
Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
David Tepper expected to sign Panthers purchase deal
Show More
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
More News