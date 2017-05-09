A Wake County School is trying to calm parents after they sent out a letter explaining that their children may have to switch schedules in crowded year-round schools.Holly Grove Elementary School administrators are blaming state-mandated class size caps for the sudden switch.A letter was sent home Monday afternoon letting parents know they had 24 hours to consider switching tracks.Parents feel there should have been more notice."My kids are in 4th and 5th grade," said Holly Springs parent Stacy Barnes. "They've been on the same track with the same group of kids since kindergarten. And now you're telling parents you have to make this decision in 24 hours if they want to move their kid from everything they've known."Principal Kathy Knezevic said in the letter that went home with students, "We completely share your frustration and the impact it may have on your family; however, due to constraints beyond our control, there is no alternative."Knezevic also said she will accommodate parents who have already planned summer vacations.She said, "We will work with your child to help him/her make up any work missed due to absences from a planned vacation."Such accommodations might help the Boyle family. They have already booked a trip to New England for the summer.Libby Boyle, 9, is a rising third-grader at Holly Grove and is tracked out right now.Her mother Beth did not volunteer for a track change and hopes her daughter will be spared."It's unfortunate, kids are going to have to get moved," said Boyle. "The alternative is having huge classes, and they're (educators) trying their best to spread everybody out so everybody has an equal learning environment, and I get that."Boyle said this will be her daughter's third move in two years."It would be another adjustment," she said. "Luckily, she's the type of kid that looks to make new friends so it wouldn't be horrible but it would be another inconvenience."The Wake County School District tells ABC11 Holly Grove's situation is unique.A spokesperson explains there are a lot of kids on some tracks, and not enough on others.The principal is trying to balance out the number to meet state requirements. Even with the changes, Holly Grove will have to hire two new teachers.ABC11 asked the Wake County School District if a lottery system would be put in place if there is a lack of volunteers willing to switch."Not necessarily," responded WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten. "There are many ways to solve this challenge. That's only one possible way out of many."