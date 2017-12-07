WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --Hundreds of parents are mobilizing and lobbying lawmakers to repeal HB13 or amend it during the special session in January.
The bill shrinks class sizes from kindergarten to third grade.
One mom said a child's well-round education is at stake, adding that she's certain electives will vanish as districts throughout the state are forced to move around resources to adhere to the new class size ceilings.
A petition is circulating online called #ClassSizeChaos.
"I want them to repeal the class size mandate," said mom Renee Sekel. "I'm done asking for additional funds. I want it repealed, and I want it done in January."
ABC11 reached out to Senator Leader Phil Berger's office for comment but has not heard back.
The Wake County School District has quantified how much it'll cost to maintain the status quo.
A spokesperson said the district would have to shell out more than $24 million to hire 341 teachers to keep art, music, and physical education classes.
The WCPSS has done a compressive study of what the impact will be if the current legislation sticks.
Solutions to better utilize seats are to redistrict students or remove the grandfather clause.
The North Carolina PTA and Public Schools First NC are hosting a webinar to educate members about the mandate.
It starts at 7:00 p.m.; parents can register online.