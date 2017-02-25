EDUCATION

PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum</span></div>
RALEIGH --
Thanks to all the families who stopped by to see us at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Kids Museum!

ABC11 was there with our Pop Up Studio that lets kids see what it's like to be a meteorologist in front of a green screen. We were also showing off some of our 3D virtual reality technology.

We weren't alone. More than 30 local professionals from careers in science, business, sports, the arts and more took part.

Marbles says the idea is to give kids a chance "to follow their heart and begin discovering what excites them and motivates them."
EMBED More News Videos

Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum

Related Topics:
educationfamilyRaleigh
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Changes proposed for Wake County school calendars
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
Angry mom: Allergic daughter attacked on Wake school bus
Raleigh students pitch their big ideas
More Education
Top Stories
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
Police: Man fired shots at security guards, strip club
Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff
NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years
Fire destroys Duplin County landmarks
Congressman Butterfield hosts town hall in Durham
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier, 26, dies after 'brief illness'
Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted DNC chairman
Foiled robbery suspects sought in Fayetteville
8-year-old shot to death after crash in Houston
No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos