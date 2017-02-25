PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1773320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum

Thanks to all the families who stopped by to see us at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Kids Museum!ABC11 was there with our Pop Up Studio that lets kids see what it's like to be a meteorologist in front of a green screen. We were also showing off some of our 3D virtual reality technology.We weren't alone. More than 30 local professionals from careers in science, business, sports, the arts and more took part.Marbles says the idea is to give kids a chance "to follow their heart and begin discovering what excites them and motivates them."