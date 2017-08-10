EDUCATION

Professor goes to work in body armor after concealed weapons allowed on campus

(Credit: James "Hot Mustard" Velten via WGHP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A Texas college professor went the first day of classes at San Antonio College dressed to express his thoughts on the school's new campus carry law.

"I was just saying I don't feel safe," Professor Charles K. Smith told the San Antonio Express-News.

Campus carry was signed into law in 2015 and officially implemented into Texas community colleges on August 1 - the same day Smith wore the bulletproof vest and helmet to class, WGHP reports.

The law, that went into effect at four-year institutions last year, allows people with a license to carry a concealed handgun on college premises.

"It definitely makes me feel uneasy that there are more firearms on campus than there really should be," Smith told the newspaper. "(Dressing this way) was just a statement on how I felt."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One of Smith's students posted a photo of the professor on his Facebook and it has generated more than 500 comments.



One user commented, "Can't blame him. If I were still teaching at STC I'd probably consider this, especially around grading time."

However, several other comments called the professor a "liberal hack," a "reactionary, liberal moron" and suggested he should be fired for being "anti-Constitutional."

Smith told the Express-News he ran his plan by police and school administration beforehand.

"Some of them were OK and some of them weren't, but it's freedom of speech," he told the newspaper.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationgun controlgun lawstexasTexas
Load Comments
EDUCATION
No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks
Shaw University welcomes 'record setting' freshman class
How to donate to governor's school supply drive
8-year-old inspiring kids to focus on school by rapping
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
High school football player killed by log during drill
President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife
Duke's Coach K to have knee replaced; team trip canceled
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Show More
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos