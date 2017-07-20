ABC11 TOGETHER

ProjectLift keeps students engaged during the summer months

ProjectLift Community Efforts provides programs for children in Halifax and Northampton Counties. (WTVD)

RALEIGH
Many students have a lot of free time during the summer, and a nonprofit in Halifax County is working to make sure students in Halifax and Northampton Counties have positive and productive activities to keep them busy while they're out of school.

ProjectLift Community Efforts is a community-based organization designed to Lift, Empower, and Encourage every young person to reach their full potential.

ProjectLift is holding a Back to School Bash for residents in Halifax and Northampton Counties. It will take place August 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the TJ Davis Recreation Center in Roanoke Rapids.
