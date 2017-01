The principal of Raleigh's Cardinal Gibbons High School is getting lots of attention for the unusual way he announced that snow and icy roads closed the school Monday.Jason Curtis created a Ferris Bueller's Day Off inspired YouTube video showing him having the run of the school - by himself.The video shows Curtis making s'mores in the science lab, sledding down stairs, and dancing in the halls wearing shorts with his suit jacket and tie.The video has thousands of views.