Red4Ed organizer vowing fight not over

More than 24 hours after the massive Rally for Respect march in downtown Raleigh teachers are still on a mission."There's so much work to do," said elementary school teacher and Wake County NCAE President-Elect Kristen Beller.She does not feel the event put pressure on lawmakers."When 25,000 to 30,000 people show up in the middle of the week and they've traveled from the mountains, they've traveled from down eats to come and make sure that the General assembly prioritizes public schools- if this moment doesn't change their legislative plans for the session, then they're letting down the State of North Carolina," she said.The NCAE is organizing for another possible march or rally this summer."The people of North Carolina can expect for educators to be organizing and to be calling on them to join us in the organizing," said Beller.Supporters came out Wednesday in unprecedented numbers and Fayetteville Street looked as if it were painted red.Demonstrators marched and rallied lawmakers for more education funding.Governor Roy Cooper made several stops in Greensboro to push his plan; he wants money for textbooks, classroom resources, and an average eight percent raise for teachers.That plan is higher than the Republican's proposal of 6.2 percent.House Speaker Tim Moore's Office said salaries have been a priority for the GOP since 2014."The governor's proposal to raise taxes is the wrong direction for North Carolina that threatens our state's exciting economic momentum and growth. Legislative Republicans are increasing teacher salaries 19 percent over five years while reducing the tax burden on families and businesses, and they remain committed to that successful approach," said Joseph Kyzer, Communications Director for House Speaker Tim Moore.