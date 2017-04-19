EDUCATION

Reluctantly, Durham Board of Education moves forward to find new leader

Who will fill this chair? (Perry Elyaderani)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two weeks after Durham Public Schools Superintendent Bert L'Homme shocked the school board when he announced his upcoming retirement, the Durham Board of Education met to discuss who might take his place.

"Any time you mention search, you lose stabilization, people get antsy, because they know as a new leader comes in, things change." said Minnie Forte-Brown, a Durham BOE member.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Things like what the school district focuses its spending on, who it hires, and how problems are resolved. It's an important decision for the district -- just ask the man leaving the role.

"This is a little overwhelming," L'Homme said.

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Bert L'Homme will step down in August.



Maybe overwhelming for the board too, whose tentative goal is to find a replacement before school begins in the fall.

"I don't know where we go from here," said board member Natalie Beyer. "I don't know how we move forward."

PREVIOUS STORY: AFTER SURPRISE DEPARTURE, WHO WILL LEAD DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS?

But the board is moving forward.

In its meeting next Thursday, Chairman Mike Lee says, it hopes to decide on a timeline, whether it will have an interim superintendent, and which search firm they'll use, if any.

Lee is confident that search can be done before next school year.

The Durham Public Schools board met Wednesday to discuss the search for a new superintendent.



"I think this is a prime time to start searching for a superintendent," Lee said. "As we said in the meeting, those who are looking to move are already on the move now."

Next Thursday's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m., and it is open to the public.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdurham county newsdurham public schoolseducationDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
Durham Public Schools superintendent to retire in August
EDUCATION
Area program helps introduce HS girls to engineering
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
Study: Black teachers help black students improve
More Education
Top Stories
YMCA bus involved in head-on crash in Raleigh
Teachers, supporters rally for passage of HB13
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Mebane Police search for man who robbed credit union
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Show More
Sophisticated spam emails make it tough to spot a hoax
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Man shot in back on Wabash Street in Durham
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos