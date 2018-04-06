EDUCATION

Report: 23 percent of North Carolina teachers are "chronically absent"

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A new report shows that more than 20 percent of North Carolina's teachers are "chronically absent" from work.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that state education officials presented data Wednesday showing that nearly 23 percent of North Carolina's teachers used 10 or more nonconsecutive sick days in the last school year.

Education officials attributed high absenteeism, in part, to some teachers no longer considering teaching as a lifelong profession.

The state's nearly 98,000 teachers get one sick day per month to use when students are in class.

Some State Board of Education members said it was not fair to say a teacher that misses one day a month is "chronically absent."

School officials say absent teachers cost money to hire substitutes and hurt student learning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
Nothing found after evacuation of NC State building
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
More education
EDUCATION
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
Raleigh parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
Texas HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
More Education
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured when SUVs collide in Cumberland Co.
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
North Carolina man dies when lawnmower rolls on top of him
20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire hazard
Police: Ohio man arrested for attacking woman with pizza
Suspect in custody after devices detonate at Sam's Club
'It could've easily been us:' Raleigh student plans more activism
Apex Publix employee gets police award for turning in cash
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Armed robbery victim speaks: 'My brother...half his face was deformed'
I-Team: Investigators return to Raleigh's Blue Ridge Surgery Center
Wilson County pair sentenced for sex trafficking of minor
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
More News