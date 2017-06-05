Residents weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate

The Wake County Board of Commissioners is giving the public a chance to weigh in on the proposed 2018 Wake County Schools budget.County Manager Jim Hartmann presented the $1.26 billion recommended fiscal budget on May 15.It calls for a $61 million boost over last year's budget, but includes only a third of what the Wake County Public School System requested.The budget proposes funding the district with $16 million more than last year, bringing the total dedicated to schools to $426 million.However, the district had requested a boost of $45.2 million for new schools, salary increases, and other expenses.At the first of two public hearings Monday, school board member Bill Fletcher gave commissioners specific examples of where that additional money would go, including to hiring more school counselors and social workers to help students growing up in poverty succeed."That is a key part of our budget request that at this point does not appear to be funded," he said.The county manager has recommended the district use the $21 million that's projected to go unspent in its current budget.To make up for the overall budget increase, the county is looking at a 1.45-cent property tax increase.The majority of residents speaking at the public hearing said they support regular tax increases if it means boosting funding to education.Beverley Clark, former WCPSS board member reminded commissioners that fighting for education was the platform they ran on."I'm worried that you are losing touch with the very folks who voted for you," said Clark.Commissioners are touting their record of increasing education spending by 30-percent over the last four years, saying in a time of rapid growth, it's going to require give and take."I don't believe there's a single person who can say we haven't supported public education," said Sig Hutchinson, Wake County Commission Chairman."We've got virtually unlimited needs in this county and we're going to do the best that we can," said Matt Calabria, commissioner.The two Wake County Board of Commissioners public hearings are being held at 2 p.m. at the Wake County Justice Center on S. McDowell Street and at 7 p.m. at the Wake County Commons Building on Carya Drive in Raleigh.For more information, visit