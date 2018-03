The Garner Police Department and Garner Magnet High School will host a school safety forum Monday evening.Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema and Principal Carter Hillman are among those expected to attend.They'll talk about plans underway in Garner related to school safety.Parents will be able to give feedback and ask questions.It starts at 6 p.m. at South Garner High School at 8228 Hebron Church Road in Garner.