School worksheet quizzed students on 'boy toy,' affairs

HOPEWELL, Virginia --Middle school students in a Virginia home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as "boy toy" and "trophy wife."
WTVR reported Monday that the teacher at the school outside Richmond, Virginia, had downloaded the worksheet from the internet. The superintendent for Hopewell schools said it was never part of the curriculum.
Parents at Carter G. Woodson Middle School were angry. The "Family Quiz" worksheet was assigned Friday in a Family & Consumer Sciences class.
It began with questions such as "What do you call the father of your father?"
But questions also asked: "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman?"
--------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD