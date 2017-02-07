Shaw students voice opposition to Raleigh PD substation

Shaw University students and community organizations planned to speak out during Tuesday night's Raleigh City Council meeting. They want the council to reject a request by Shaw University President Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy to beef up police presence on campus, and possibly include a police substation on campus.Shaw students are afraid of police," said Essence Shelton, a junior at Shaw and member of the HBCU Student Action Alliance, "for us more police does not equal more safety."But safety is exactly what Dr. Dubroy said students asked from her."Our student government association president reached out to me with student concerns about campus and community safety and in tandem we were talking with the Raleigh Police Department about increasing positive engagement with our students and with the community at large," said Dubroy.It's an idea she embraced, especially given the crime in the area."Last fall we had two shooting incidents that occurred on our campus. Fortunately none of our students were hurt and none of our students were involved," Dubroy said. "About a week later we had a murder that occurred about a block away from the campus. You can imagine how alarming that is not only for our student body but also as its president because the last thing I want to do is call a parent to say that one of our students have died."Dubroy said it's also an opportunity for students to have positive interactions with police and said there was much more to her letter to the mayor asking for more police on campus."The exploratory letter is really much more than a police substation, it's about community and police engagement, it's understanding that we have no reason to fear the police," Dubroy said.As far as police presence around Shaw University now, a spokesperson for the Raleigh Police Department said there is already a significant amount of patrols.They point out the university is only a few blocks from the Downtown District Station on West Cabarrus Street and specialty units are available to respond to the area around Shaw. The university also has its own campus police.Still, Dubroy made the plea for more police based on what students told her during a town hall on campus about safety.