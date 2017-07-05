Shaw University president resigns

The president of Shaw University in Raleigh has stepped down.The school's Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that President Tashni-Ann Dubroy resigned to assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Howard University.Shaw officials thanked Dr. Dubroy for her tenure, saying they are proud of her energetic, inclusive, and refreshing leadership.Dubroy was appointed president in May 2015.She is credited with the university's first enrollment increase in six years, according to the university."This was one of the most difficult decisions of my professional life," Dr. Dubroy said in a statement. "I am honored that Shaw University's Board of Trustees entrusted me with the opportunity to lead my Alma Mater. I will always be grateful to Shaw University where I honed my leadership capabilities and expertise in my capacity as its 17th President. I envision the successes that our faculty, staff and I achieved together will continue to support Shaw's forward motion into a strong and vibrant future. I look forward to using these treasured experiences in my new role at Howard University."She previously co-founded Tea and Honey Blends, a hair care company that manufactured and retailed natural hair care products, and co-owned downtown Raleigh's Element Beauty Bar.Dr. Dubroy earned her Ph.D. in Physical Organic Chemistry from North Carolina State University in 2007.