Shaw University president taking job at Howard

The president of Shaw University in Raleigh has stepped down.The school's Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that President Tashni-Ann Dubroy resigned to assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Howard University.Howard University is already talking about its newest edition on its website."Dr. Dubroy brings valuable experiences to this position, a proven track record of success, and I'm ecstatic that she is joining my leadership team," said President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. "She comes to Howard at a very critical time. As higher education becomes an increasingly more competitive environment, especially for HBCUs, her ability to advance innovation and strategies that lead to key outcomes and process optimization across the university will continue to drive us to a vibrant future."Shaw officials thanked Dr. Dubroy for her tenure."We are proud of her energetic, inclusive and refreshing leadership and the manner in which she led our institution to surpass goals in student enrollment, fundraising and cost control," said Board Chairman, Dr. Joe Bell. "We wish her all the best in the next phase of her professional journey."Dubroy was appointed president in May 2015 to focus on budget performance and enrollment.She is credited with the university's first enrollment increase in six years, according to the university. The Board of Trustees also credits her with closing a $4 million fundraising gap. They said she spearheaded the opening of the Shaw University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center with the Carolina Small Business Development Fund."This was one of the most difficult decisions of my professional life," Dr. Dubroy said in a statement. "I am honored that Shaw University's Board of Trustees entrusted me with the opportunity to lead my Alma Mater. I will always be grateful to Shaw University where I honed my leadership capabilities and expertise in my capacity as its 17th President. I envision the successes that our faculty, staff and I achieved together will continue to support Shaw's forward motion into a strong and vibrant future. I look forward to using these treasured experiences in my new role at Howard University."Dr. Dubroy will start her new position on October 2. According to Howard University's website her key duties will include collaborating with the president on strategic planning and ensuring that all initiatives align with Howard's core values and established priorities.Dr. Dubroy earned her Ph.D. in Physical Organic Chemistry from North Carolina State University in 2007 and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey. She began her career as a Research Scientist at BASF.She previously co-founded Tea and Honey Blends, a hair care company that manufactured and retailed natural hair care products, and co-owned downtown Raleigh's Element Beauty Bar. She was also recently named the 2017 CEO of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal.