EDUCATION

Six-year-old girl youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

EMBED </>More Videos

Edith Fuller, age six, is facing off against competitors more than twice her age at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Kindergartner Edith Fuller has become the youngest competitor ever at the Scripps National Spelling Bee at age six.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native qualified for the tournament in March when she was five years old by winning the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

"She is just excited to be here," Justin Fuller, Edith's father, told ABC News. "And she understands that it's a contest, and she has a desire to do well in it."

Edith is competing against spellers more than twice her age, ranging from 8 to 15 years old. She is the third six-year-old to compete in the national spelling bee, according to Scripps.

The kindergartner is homeschooled and prepared for the spelling bee with 20 minute study sessions as often as five times a day.

She is being cheered on by her parents, three younger siblings and grandfather. According to Scripps, Edith loves the outdoors, playing pretend with her younger brothers and hopes to become a professor of zoology.
Related Topics:
educationscripps national spelling beechildrenkindergarten
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
Durham Head Start receives $4M grant expansion
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Super spelling sisters in NJ, one going to national bee
More Education
Top Stories
4 students ID'd in Wakefield High School noose incident
Sinkhole closes Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake
Boost to the military: What Trump's budget means for NC
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
NC website company claims it hasn't been paid $18K
Police: 2 NC teens used dating site to steal men's cars
Firefighters rescue suspect who fell into creek during chase
Show More
Private school bus runs off road, into woods in Cary
LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
NC government spending bill heading to House budget panel
Police investigate decomposed body found in NC apartment
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
More News
Top Video
Sinkhole closes Millbrook Drive westbound near Shelley Lake
Private school bus runs off road, into woods in Cary
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
Planned development a game-changer for Cary
More Video